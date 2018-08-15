On Thursday, Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Madison Square Garden is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Madison Square Garden to report a loss of $2 per share. Revenue will likely be around $293 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Madison Square Garden reported a per-share loss of $3.18 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $305 million. Sales would have fallen 4.1 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Madison Square Garden's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.08 2.06 -0.86 -1.24 EPS Actual 0.38 3.2 -0.47 -3.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Madison Square Garden stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Madison Square Garden is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com/