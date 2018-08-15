On Thursday, LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see LSI Industries reporting earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $85.23 million.

In the same quarter last year, LSI Industries reported EPS of 2 cents on revenue of $83.41 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 50 percent. Sales would be up 2.17 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.07 0.05 0.07 EPS Actual 0.01 0.12 0.07 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with LSI Industries. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. LSI Industries' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://lsiindustries.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/presentations