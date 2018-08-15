Market Overview

SpartanNash's Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 15, 2018 8:18am   Comments
On Wednesday, SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see SpartanNash reporting earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

In the same quarter last year, SpartanNash reported earnings per share of 60 cents on revenue of $1.89 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 5.00 percent. Revenue would be down 1.32 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.41 0.56 0.6
EPS Actual 0.55 0.41 0.54 0.6

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of SpartanNash have declined 8.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on SpartanNash stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

