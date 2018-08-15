CACI International (NYSE: CACI) will be releasing its next round of earnings Wednesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see CACI International reporting earnings of $1.79 per share on sales of $1.18 billion.

In the same quarter last year, CACI International reported EPS of $1.76 on revenue of $1.14 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 1.7 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 3.78 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.87 1.68 1.53 1.68 EPS Actual 2.33 2 1.67 1.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on CACI International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.