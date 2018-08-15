Market Overview

Q2 Earnings Preview: Briggs & Stratton
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 15, 2018 8:09am   Comments
On Wednesday, Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Briggs & Stratton analysts model for earnings of 41 cents per share on sales of $500.23 million.

In the same quarter last year, Briggs & Stratton reported EPS of 46 cents on revenue of $474.1 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 10.87 percent. Revenue would be up 5.51 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.82 0.23 -0.39 0.52
EPS Actual 0.84 0.25 -0.27 0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.37 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Briggs & Stratton stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

