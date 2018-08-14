Market Overview

Preview: China Rapid Finance Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 14, 2018 3:03pm   Comments
On Wednesday, China Rapid Finance (NYSE: XRF) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see China Rapid Finance reporting a loss of 13 cents per share on revenue of $30.88 million.

China Rapid Finance EPS in the same period a year ago came in at a loss of 29 cents. Revenue was $15.16 million. Revenue would be up 103.67 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate -0.03 0.02 -0.08  
EPS Actual -0.24 0.07 -0.07 -0.29

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 74.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcementAnalysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

China Rapid Finance is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://chinarapidfinance.investorroom.com/index.php?s=63

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

