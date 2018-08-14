Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ: PNTR) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Pointer Telocation will report earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $20.74 million.

In the same quarter last year, Pointer Telocation reported EPS of 32 cents on revenue of $20 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 28.12 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.49 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.2 0.21 EPS Actual 0.3 0.27 0.28 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.14 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Pointer Telocation stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Pointer Telocation's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.pointer.com/investor-relations/calendar-of-events/