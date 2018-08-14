Performance Food Group Company Common Stock (NYSE: PFGC) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Performance Food Group's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Performance Food Group EPS is expected to be around 60 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $4.66 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Performance Food Group reported earnings per share of 48 cents on revenue of $4.43 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 25 percent. Revenue would be up 5.22 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.35 0.25 0.5 EPS Actual 0.34 0.4 0.27 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Performance Food Group Company Common Stock stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Performance Food Group's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pfgc180815vRtjnHqb.html