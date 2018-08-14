Don't be caught off-guard: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 11 cents and sales around $255.11 million.

In the same quarter last year, Viavi Solutions reported EPS of 12 cents on sales of $198.1 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 8.33 percent. Revenue would be up 28.78 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.1 0.07 0.08 0.08 EPS Actual 0.13 0.09 0.11 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Viavi Solutions stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Viavi Solutions's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.viavisolutions.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx