On Tuesday, SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ: SORL) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

SORL Auto Parts EPS is expected to be around 29 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $106.44 million.

SORL Auto Parts earnings in the same period a year ago was 31 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $90.21 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 6.45 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 17.98 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.47 0.18 0.33 EPS Actual 0.43 0.15 0.44 0.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate SORL Auto Parts stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

SORL Auto Parts' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.sorl.cn/?p=83