Hollysys Automation's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 14, 2018 7:41am   Comments
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ: HOLI) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Hollysys Automation's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Hollysys Automation earnings will be near 49 cents per share on sales of $141.59 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Hollysys Automation reported earnings per share of 37 cents on revenue of $137.96 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 32.43 percent. Sales would be have grown 2.63 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Hollysys Automation's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.44 0.39 0.32 0.52
EPS Actual 0.36 0.6 0.36 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Hollysys Automation stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hollysys Automation is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://hollysys.com.sg/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

