A Preview Of Cree's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 14, 2018 7:32am   Comments
On Tuesday, Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 8 cents and sales around $399.7 million.

Cree EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 4 cents. Sales were $358.93 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 100 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 11.36 percent from the year-ago period. Cree's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.04
EPS Actual 0.04 -0.01 0.04 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 118.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Cree stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cree's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/dgtp7dkr

