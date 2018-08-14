Agilent Technologies Q3 Earnings Preview

Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 63 cents and sales around $1.2 billion.

Agilent Technologies EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 59 cents. Revenue was $1.11 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 6.78 percent. Revenue would be up 7.72 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.58 0.62 0.52 EPS Actual 0.65 0.66 0.67 0.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.14 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Agilent Technologies stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Agilent Technologies's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/xvd4m7ro