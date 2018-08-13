Tecogen (NASDAQ: TGEN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Tecogen will report earnings of 1 cent per share on revenue of $9.99 million.

Tecogen EPS in the same period a year ago came in at a loss of 1 cent. Sales were $7.59 million. Revenue would be have grown 31.60 percent from the same quarter last year. Tecogen's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.01 0 -0.01 EPS Actual 0 0.01 0 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.7 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Buy rating with Tecogen. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Tecogen's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/tgen/mediaframe/24378/indexl.html