Home Depot's Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 13, 2018 2:15pm
The Week Ahead: Nvidia, Retailer Earnings In Focus
Earnings Preview: Home Depot To Report Results From The Busy Spring Selling Quarter
Texas Instruments: Great Total Return With Dividend Increase Coming In September (Seeking Alpha)

On Tuesday, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Home Depot modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.84 on revenue of $30.01 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Home Depot reported earnings per share of $2.25 on revenue of $28.11 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 26.22 percent increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 6.77 percent from the same quarter last year. Home Depot's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 2.06 1.61 1.81 2.21
EPS Actual 2.08 1.69 1.84 2.25

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 26.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Home Depot. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Home Depot's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

