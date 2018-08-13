On Tuesday, Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Canadian Solar analysts model for earnings of 27 cents per share on sales of $684.29 million.

Revenue would be down 1.17 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.26 EPS Actual 0.72 1.01 0.22 -0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.02 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Canadian Solar stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

The Canadian Solar's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.canadiansolar.com/