On Tuesday, Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ: CGIX) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cancer Genetics reporting a loss of 16 cents per share on revenue of $8.3 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cancer Genetics announced an EPS loss of 16 cents on revenue of $6.6 million. Sales would be up 25.68 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.11 -0.12 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.36 -0.16 -0.16

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 73.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Cancer Genetics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cancer Genetics' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=130945