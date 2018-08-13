On Tuesday, Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Advance Auto Parts management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.85 on revenue of $2.27 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 17.09 percent. Sales would be up 0.27 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.97 0.64 1.24 1.69 EPS Actual 2.1 0.77 1.43 1.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Advance Auto Parts. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.