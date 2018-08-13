Sysco (NYSE: SYY) releases its next round of earnings this Monday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Sysco's EPS to be near 93 cents on sales of $15.28 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Sysco posted EPS of 72 cents on sales of $14.42 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 29.17 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 5.96 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.65 0.72 0.72 EPS Actual 0.67 0.78 0.74 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Sysco stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sysco's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.sysco.com/annual-reports-and-sec-filings/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events