On Friday, Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: PXS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Pyxis Tankers will report a loss of 6 cents per share on revenue of $6.83 million.

In the same quarter last year, Pyxis Tankers posted EPS loss of 4 cents on sales of $8.45 million. Sales would be down 19.22 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.2 -0.02 -0.02 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.08 -0.07 -0.04

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Pyxis Tankers have declined 47.7 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Pyxis Tankers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.