Enerplus Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 09, 2018 2:48pm   Comments
Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Enerplus management projections, analysts predict EPS of 22 cents on revenue of $241.79 million.

In the same quarter last year, Enerplus reported earnings per share of 16 cents on revenue of $192.27 million. Revenue would be have grown 25.75 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.11 0.11 0.1 0.1
EPS Actual 0.09 0.05 0.06 0.16

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Enerplus stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Enerplus's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1788011/F463A916B7AF3CFED0821F4E99352879

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

