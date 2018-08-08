Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Welbilt analysts model for earnings of 20 cents per share on sales of $400.75 million.

In the same quarter last year, Welbilt reported EPS of 22 cents on revenue of $371.1 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 9.09 percent. Sales would be up 7.99 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.24 0.24 0.18 EPS Actual 0.15 0.26 0.23 0.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Welbilt stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Welbilt's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1773798/ACF528AFF40A2C168C38A427C6012D0A