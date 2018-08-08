Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Perrigo's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Perrigo management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $1.23 billion.

Perrigo reported a per-share profit of $1.22 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.24 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 2.46 percent. Sales would be down 0.65 percent from the year-ago period. Perrigo's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.24 1.11 0.93 EPS Actual 1.26 1.28 1.39 1.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Perrigo stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Perrigo's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://perrigo.investorroom.com/events-webcasts