On Thursday, Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Global Partners modeled for quarterly EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $2.57 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Global Partners reported EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $2.09 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 71.43 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 22.97 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.16 0.22 0.06 EPS Actual 0.18 0.54 0.46 0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Global Partners stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Global Partners' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bnon34v6