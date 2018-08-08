On Thursday, Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Brookfield Asset Mgmt earnings will be near 4 cents per share on sales of $4.06 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Brookfield Asset Mgmt announced EPS of 19 cents on revenue of $9.44 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 78.95 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 57.01 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.19 0.26 EPS Actual 0.84 1.02 0.2 0.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.11 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Brookfield Asset Mgmt stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Brookfield Asset Mgmt's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.brookfield.com/