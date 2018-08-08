Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Federal Agricultural's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Federal Agricultural modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.07 on revenue of $45 million.

Federal Agricultural reported a profit of $1.48 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $40.35 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 39.86 percent. Sales would be up 11.51 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.94 1.51 1.46 1.37 EPS Actual 2.03 1.65 1.57 1.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Federal Agricultural stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Federal Agricultural's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/878/26564