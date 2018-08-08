On Wednesday, Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Portola Pharmaceuticals reporting a quarterly loss of $1.49 per share on sales of $6.35 million.

In the same quarter last year, Portola Pharmaceuticals announced an EPS loss of $1.22 on revenue of $3.78 million. Revenue would be up 67.68 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -1.52 -1.36 -1.46 -0.98 EPS Actual -1.28 -1.41 -1.41 -1.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.83 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Portola Pharmaceuticals stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.