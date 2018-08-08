Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pan American Silver's Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 08, 2018 10:36am   Comments
Share:
Related PAAS
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2017
Mid-Day Market Update: magicJack Surges On Acquisition News; Meet Group Shares Decline
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Wednesday, Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's Q2 release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Pan American Silver reporting earnings of 14 cents per share on sales of $211 million.

Pan American Silver earnings in the same period a year ago was 15 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $201.31 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 6.67 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.85 percent from the same quarter last year. Pan American Silver's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.17 0.18 0.14 0.1
EPS Actual 0.2 0.13 0.15 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Pan American Silver stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (PAAS)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PAAS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jefferies: Snap's New CFO Is A Positive, Decline In User Growth A Concern