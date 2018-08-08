On Wednesday, Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's Q2 release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Pan American Silver reporting earnings of 14 cents per share on sales of $211 million.

Pan American Silver earnings in the same period a year ago was 15 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $201.31 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 6.67 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.85 percent from the same quarter last year. Pan American Silver's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.18 0.14 0.1 EPS Actual 0.2 0.13 0.15 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Pan American Silver stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.