Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Monster Beverage's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Monster Beverage EPS will likely be near 47 cents while revenue will be around $1.02 billion, according to analysts.

Monster Beverage earnings in the same period a year ago was 39 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $907 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 20.51 percent. Sales would be up 12.45 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.37 0.4 0.4 EPS Actual 0.39 0.35 0.4 0.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Monster Beverage stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.