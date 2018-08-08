Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Jack In The Box's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Jack In The Box analysts model for earnings of 88 cents per share on sales of $185 million.

In the same quarter last year, Jack In The Box reported earnings per share of 99 cents on revenue of $357.84 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 11.11 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 48.3 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.85 1.06 0.9 1.07 EPS Actual 0.8 1.23 0.73 0.99

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.01 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Jack In The Box stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.