On Wednesday, IAMGold (NYSE: IAG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for IAMGold is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, IAMGold analysts model for earnings of 1 cent per share on sales of $301.19 million.

In the same quarter last year, IAMGold posted EPS of 1 cent on sales of $274.5 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 0.00 percent. Revenue would be up 9.72 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.09 -0.03 0.07 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on IAMGold stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.