On Wednesday, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

e.l.f. Beauty earnings will be near 6 cents per share on sales of $59.19 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, e.l.f. Beauty announced EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $55.85 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 50 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be up 5.97 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.17 0.06 0.03 EPS Actual 0.11 0.26 0.18 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating e.l.f. Beauty stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

e.l.f. Beauty's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/elf180808V7TPIGFP.html