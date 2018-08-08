Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Dicerna's loss per share to be near 42 cents on sales of $1.78 million.

In the same quarter last year, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported a loss per share of 86 cents on sales of $252,000. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.65 -0.69 -0.6 EPS Actual -0.3 -0.9 -0.92 -0.86

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 291.11 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.