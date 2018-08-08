On Wednesday, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Carvana management projections, analysts predict an EPS loss of 35 cents on revenue of $424.16 million.

Carvana EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 28 cents. Sales were $209 million. Sales would be up 102.59 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.4 -0.34 -0.29 -0.3 EPS Actual -0.4 -0.36 -0.29 -0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 161.65 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Carvana stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.