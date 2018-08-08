On Wednesday, Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Collegium Pharmaceutical to report a loss of 42 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $72.2 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Collegium Pharmaceutical reported a loss per share of 72 cents on sales of $3.56 million. Revenue would be up 1928.09 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.57 -0.74 -0.83 EPS Actual -0.57 -0.48 -0.45 -0.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Collegium Pharmaceutical stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Collegium Pharmaceutical's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/uak7hrij