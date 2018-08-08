On Wednesday, Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Booking Holdings is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Booking Holdings EPS is expected to be around $17.32, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $3.44 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Booking Holdings reported earnings per share of $15.14 on revenue of $3.02 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 14.4 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 13.72 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 10.67 14.1 34.22 14.18 EPS Actual 12 16.86 35.22 15.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Booking Holdings stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Booking Holdings is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.bookingholdings.com/events-presentations