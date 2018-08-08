On Wednesday, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals EPS will likely be near a loss of 45 cents while revenue will be around $58.96 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals announced an EPS loss of 55 cents on revenue of $30.47 million. Sales would be up 93.47 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.58 -0.62 -0.72 EPS Actual -0.44 -0.55 -0.53 -0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.acadia-pharm.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=125180&p=irol-calendar