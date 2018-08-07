On Wednesday, Starwood Property (NYSE: STWD) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Starwood Property EPS will likely be near 53 cents while revenue will be around $257.88 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Starwood Property reported EPS of 52 cents on revenue of $211.56 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 1.92 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 21.89 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.53 0.54 0.51 EPS Actual 0.58 0.55 0.65 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Starwood Property stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Starwood Property's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=130462