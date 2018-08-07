SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect SINA earnings of 71 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $539.39 million, according to the consensus estimate.

SINA EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 70 cents. Revenue was $356.32 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 1.43 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 51.38 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.78 0.75 0.57 EPS Actual 0.47 0.79 0.77 0.7

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on SINA stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

SINA's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:10 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/747ruwdz