Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Mylan's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Mylan reporting earnings of $1.22 per share on sales of $2.96 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Mylan announced EPS of $1.10 on revenue of $2.96 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 10.91 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 0.07 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.98 1.42 1.2 1.17 EPS Actual 0.96 1.43 1.1 1.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Mylan stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Mylan's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/htjci9bj