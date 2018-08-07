Market Overview

Q2 Earnings Outlook For Kelly Services
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 07, 2018 3:00pm   Comments
Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Kelly Services EPS will likely be near 43 cents while revenue will be around $1.41 billion, according to analysts.

Kelly Services earnings in the same period a year ago was 47 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $1.33 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 8.51 percent. Revenue would be up 5.70 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.42 0.62 0.31 0.23
EPS Actual 0.32 0.8 0.58 0.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Kelly Services are up 9.76 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Kelly Services stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Kelly Services' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bnef8gtj

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

