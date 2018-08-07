On Wednesday, Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Endo is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Endo analysts model for earnings of 54 cents per share on sales of $678.35 million.

In the same quarter last year, Endo posted a loss of 93 cents on sales of $875.73 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 41.94 percent. Revenue would have fallen 22.54 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.61 0.67 0.72 EPS Actual 0.67 0.77 0.91 0.93

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.32 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Endo International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Endo's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gocsm98d