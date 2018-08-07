On Wednesday, Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Ebix is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Ebix will report earnings of 89 cents per share on revenue of $111.41 million.

Ebix reported a per-share profit of 74 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $87.38 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.27 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 27.49 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.79 0.72 0.7 EPS Actual 0.83 0.84 0.76 0.74

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 41.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ebix stock is a Strong Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ebix's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jq7vw4su