On Tuesday, Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Carrols Restaurant Group reporting earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $300.68 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 42.86 percent. Sales would be have grown 7.59 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.17 0.05 0.07 0.2 EPS Actual -0.08 0.08 0.08 0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.94 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Carrols Restaurant Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Carrols Restaurant Group's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wa4jetxt