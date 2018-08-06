On Tuesday, Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Recro Pharma to report a loss of $1.34 per share. Revenue will likely be around $16.66 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Recro Pharma posted an EPS loss of 48 cents on sales of $16.93 million. Revenue would be down 1.62 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.7 -1.03 -0.75 -0.53 EPS Actual -0.65 -1.27 -0.48 -0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Recro Pharma stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Recro Pharma's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nxecajvs