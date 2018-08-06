On Deck Capital (NYSE: ONDK) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at On Deck Capital's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, On Deck Capital analysts model for earnings of 5 cents per share on sales of $92 million.

In the same quarter last year, On Deck Capital reported EPS of 2 cents on revenue of $86.65 million. Sales would be up 6.28 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the On Deck Capital's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.05 0.03 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.08 0.1 -0.01 0.02

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 63.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate On Deck Capital stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. On Deck Capital's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.ondeck.com/