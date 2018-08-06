Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Gray Television reporting earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $252.19 million.

Gray Television EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 34 cents. Revenue was $226.68 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 20.59 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 11.25 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.24 0.22 0.25 EPS Actual 0.22 0.41 0.21 0.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.5 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Gray Television stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Gray Television's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://gray.tv/index.php?page=presentations