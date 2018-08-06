Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) announces its next round of earnings this Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Vericel to report a loss of 12 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $18.62 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Vericel reported an EPS loss of 7 cents on revenue of $16 million. Revenue would be have grown 9.83 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.07 -0.16 -0.2 EPS Actual -0.21 0.03 -0.16 -0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 232.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Vericel stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Vericel is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.