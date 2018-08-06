Intermolecular (NASDAQ: IMI) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Intermolecular analysts model for earnings of 1 cent per share on sales of $10 million.

Intermolecular EPS in the same period a year ago came in at a loss of 5 cents. Sales were $8 million. Revenue would be up 23.62 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.05 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.01 0.01 -0.03 -0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Intermolecular stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Intermolecular's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.intermolecular.com/