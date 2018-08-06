Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) announces its next round of earnings this Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hertz Global reporting a loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

Hertz Global's loss in the same period a year ago was 63 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $2.22 billion. Sales would be up 3.87 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -1.31 -0.62 1.37 -0.12 EPS Actual -1.58 -0.77 1.42 -0.63

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Hertz Global are up 21.73 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Hertz Global stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.